MariaDB plc announced that Runa Capital, together with Runa Capital Fund III and its other investment affiliates, have submitted a binding proposal order to acquire all outstanding shares of MaridDB. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood City, California-based MariaDB plc was represented by Perkins Coie and a Matheson team. Counsel information for Runa Capital was not immediately available.

September 19, 2023, 10:09 AM

