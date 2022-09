Corporate Deal

Addleshaw Goddard advised The Co-operative Group on the sale of its petrol forecourt business unit to Asda for an enterprise value of approximately 600 million sterling pounds ($691 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 1, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Addleshaw Goddard team was led by partner Andrew Green. Counsel information for Asda, which is based in Leeds, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 01, 2022, 10:22 AM