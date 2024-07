Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig has guided Berlin-based NUMA Group GmbH in connection with its acquisition of the lifestyle 'Apart Hotel' and serviced apartment platform, Native Places, from seller Native Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Greenberg Traurig team included shareholders Ashia D. Adams, Naomi Feinstein, Graham Iversen, Dr. Oliver Markmann and Sarah Moyles.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 15, 2024, 3:58 PM