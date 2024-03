Corporate Deal

RMA Companies has agreed to acquire engineering consulting firm Insight Group in a deal guided by Womble Bond Dickinson and Buist, Byars & Taylor. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rancho Cucamonga, California-based RMA was advised by Womble Bond. Insight Group, which is based in North Charleston, South Carolina, was represented by a Buist Byars team.

Construction & Engineering

March 04, 2024, 10:17 AM

nature of claim: /