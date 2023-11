Corporate Deal

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has agreed to acquire Wheelhouse Holdings Inc., the parent company of Marucci Sports, from Compass Diversified for $572 million. Duluth, Georgia-based Fox Factory was advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by partner Evan Toebbe. Compass Diversified was represented by Ropes & Gray and Jones Walker.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 06, 2023, 10:49 AM

