Corporate Deal

The Timken Co. has acquired the assets of industrial bearings manufacturer American Roller Bearing Co. in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canton, Ohio-based Timken was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Michael Solecki. Counsel information for American Roller Bearing, which is based in Hickory, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 06, 2023, 7:21 AM