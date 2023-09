Corporate Deal

FAT Brands Inc. announced that it has acquired the Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill restaurant chain from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. for $30 million. Boca Raton, Florida-based Sun Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team including corporate partners Matthew Arenson and Jeffrey Swatzell. Counsel information for Smokey Bones, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

September 27, 2023, 10:31 AM

