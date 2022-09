Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled Uniontown, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in connection with its $12 million share at-the-market common stock program with Jefferies LLC as sales agent. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Fleisher, David Lopez and Paul Shim. Counsel information for Jefferies, based in New York, was not immediately available.