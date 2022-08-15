Corporate Deal

Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings LLC, a renewable feedstock gasoline supplier, is going public via SPAC merger with CENAQ Energy Corp. As a result of the merger, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $280 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Bluescape Clean Fuels is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Jhett Nelson, Cephas Sekhar, Sean Wheeler and Debbie Yee. CENAQ Energy, which is based in Houston, is represented by Vinson & Elkins. Baker Botts is counseling Imperial Capital Inc., acting as financial adviser to CENAQ.

Energy

August 15, 2022, 7:28 AM