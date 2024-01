Corporate Deal

New York Life Investment Management and Bow River Advisers, a subsidiary of Bow River Capital, announced the establishment of a partnership on Wednesday. New York-based New York Life was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton partners Rafael Kariyev, Jonathan Lewis, Marc Ponchione and William Regner. Counsel information For Denver-based Bow River was not immediately available.

January 11, 2024, 11:42 AM

