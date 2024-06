Corporate Deal

AlphaSense, the market intelligence platform, will acquire Tegus for $930 million. New York-based AlphaSense was advised by DLA Piper and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Tegus, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Dan Breslin and Jana Kovich. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, one of AlphaSense's new investors. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners Richard Birns and Daniel Alterbaum.

Technology

June 13, 2024, 2:50 PM

