Trill Impact and medical injection molding manufacturer TT medic GmbH announced a partnership agreement on Tuesday in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Stockholm-based Trill Impact was counseled by Goodwin Procter; Hengeler Mueller; Bar & Karrer; and Binder Grosswang. The Goodwin Procter team included partners Winfried Carli and Oded Schein. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Daniel Moeritz. The Bar & Karrer deal team was led by partner Luca Jagmetti. Counsel information for TT medic, which is based in Austria, was not immediately available.

April 25, 2024, 2:44 PM

