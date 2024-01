Corporate Deal

Ares Capital Corp was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis; Eversheds Sutherland; and Venable in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. The notes come due 2029. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer counseled underwriters BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase.

Banking & Financial Services

January 22, 2024, 1:18 PM

