Corporate Deal

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo advised Dare Bioscience in connection with the sale of interests in three women's health assets to XOMA Corp. for $22 million. Emeryville, California-based XOMA Corp. was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Ryan Murr.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2024, 11:22 AM

