Corporate Deal

Arc, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, has agreed to acquire a portfolio of event and related media assets serving the human resources and education technology sectors from LRP Media Group. The transaction, announced Oct. 13, is expected to close at the end of October. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Arc Network is advised by a Jones Day team. Counsel information for LRP Media Group, which is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 8:45 AM