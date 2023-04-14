Corporate Deal

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has agreed to acquire Copper Mountain Mining Corp. for $439 million. The transaction, announced April 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Toronto-based Hudbay was advised by Baker McKenzie and Goodmans LLP. The Baker McKenzie team was led by partners Mark Mandel, Thomas Rice, Carol Stubblefield, Reza Nader and John Fedele. The Goodmans team included partners David Coll-Black, Kari MacKay and Hari Marcovici. Copper Mountain, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was represented by a Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 14, 2023, 10:29 AM

