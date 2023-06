Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has agreed to invest in Bestpass Inc., an automation software and toll management provider for commercial fleets. Financial terms were not disclosed. Insight Venture was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that included partners Matthew Guercio and Erin Kinney. Counsel information for Albany, New York-based Bestpass was not immediately available.

June 08, 2023, 4:20 PM

