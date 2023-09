Corporate Deal

GTCR has placed a significant investment in R&T Deposit Solutions, a flexible cash sweeps and deposit funding provider to banks and wealth management firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based GTCR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. R&T Deposit, based in New York, was represented by a Dechert team including partners Bernardo Piereck, Steve Pratt and Ken Young.

September 08, 2023, 10:23 AM

