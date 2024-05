Corporate Deal

Baker Botts guided Saturn Oil & Gas in connection with its acquisition of certain non-core assets in Saskatchewan, Canada from Crescent Point Energy Corp. for $600 million. The transaction, announced May 7, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. The Baker Botts team included partners Carina Antweil and Joshua Davidson. Counsel information for Crescent Point was not immediately available.

Energy

May 09, 2024, 12:10 PM

