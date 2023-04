Corporate Deal

The Financial Times announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Endpoints News, a news and analysis source focused on the biopharmaceutical industry, in a deal guided by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Lathrop GPM. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Financial Times was advised by a Morgan Lewis team including partner Robert Dickey. Endpoints News, which is based in Lawrence, Kansas, was represented by a Lathrop GPM team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 04, 2023, 8:21 AM

