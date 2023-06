Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $190 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 21 by Burlington, Massachusetts-based Cerence Inc., a provider of AI-powered assistants for autonomous vehicles. The Latham team was led by partners Greg Rodgers and Benjamin Cohen. The notes come due 2028.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 1:00 PM

