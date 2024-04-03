Corporate Deal

Affiliates of New Mountain Capital have placed a strategic investment in coverage analytics provider the Rawlings Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based New Mountain was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity transactions partners Todd B. Kornreich and Garrett T. Charon. The Rawlings Group, which is based in LaGrange, Kentucky, was represented by Dentons and Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by partner Andrew Bab.

Business Services

April 03, 2024, 12:03 PM

