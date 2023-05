Corporate Deal

VSE Corp. has agreed to acquire specialty aviation tires, tubes, batteries and brakes distributor Desser Holding Co. for approximately $124 million in cash. The transaction, announced May 4, is expected to close in the next three months. Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Lorne Cantor and Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Desser, which is based in Montebello, California, was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

May 05, 2023, 11:42 AM

