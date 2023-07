Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Dorilton Capital has sold MEI Rigging & Crating to Olympus Partners in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dorilton Capital was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Daniel Alterbaum. Olympus Partners, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The team includes partners James Faley and Matt Whited.

July 10, 2023, 8:02 AM

