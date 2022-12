Corporate Deal

Azimut Group, through its U.S. subsidiary Azimut Alternative Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire a minority equity interest in Sanctum Altriarch Investment Management and certain affiliated entities. Financial terms were not disclosed. Milan-based Azimut Group is advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Joseph Schwartz. Counsel information for Sanctum Altriarch, which is based in Charleston, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 15, 2022, 8:28 AM