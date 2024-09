Corporate Deal

Utility Global, a clean energy generation systems developer, has secured $53 million in a Series C funding round led by the OPG Pension Plan, with participation from ArcelorMittal SA, Ara Partners and Aramco Ventures. Houston-based Utility Global was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Scott Craig. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

