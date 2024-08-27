Corporate Deal

Chinese skincare company Park Ha Biological Technology Co. registered with the SEC on Aug. 26 to raise approximately $7 million in an initial public offering. The Wuxi, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Mourant Ozannes and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partner William Rosenstadt. The underwriters, Dawson James Securities Inc. and EF Hutton LLC, were represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li and Allbright.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 27, 2024, 3:35 PM