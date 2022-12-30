Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Galaxy Digital, a crypto-focused financial services firm, in the acquisition of the Helios bitcoin mining facility and related operations from Argo Blockchain for approximately $65 million. The deal was announced Dec. 28 and will reduce Galaxy's reliance on third-party hosting providers. In connection with the transaction, Galaxy has agreed to provide Argo with a $35 million loan. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Patrick Salvo, Ryan Brissette and David Feirstein. Argo was represented by McDermott Will & Emery and Fladgate LLP.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 10:18 AM