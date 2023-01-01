Corporate Deal

EQT announced that EQT Infrastructure VI fund has agreed to acquire Madison Energy Investments, a solar and energy storage projects developer, owner and operator, from affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Michael T. Holick. Counsel information for Stonepeak Partners, based in New York, was not immediately available.