Corporate Deal

Corteva Agriscience has agreed to acquire biologicals company Stoller Group Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 30, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Houston-based Stoller Group is represented by a Latham & Watkins Houston-based corporate team led by partners John Greer and Ryan Maierson. Counsel information for Corteva, which is based in Indianapolis, was not immediately available.

Agriculture

December 01, 2022, 8:35 AM