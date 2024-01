Corporate Deal

The Clearway Group Ltd. has acquired remote video surveillance company SECONTEC GmbH in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Clearway was advised by a DLA Piper team including partners Kai Bodenstedt, Verena Grentzenberg, Justus Herrlinger, Nils Krause and Eike Neugebauer. Counsel information for SECONTEC, which is based in Hannover, Germany, was not immediately available.

Business Services

January 09, 2024, 11:53 AM

