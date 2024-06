Corporate Deal

Finance of America Companies Inc. was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt issuance valued at $350 million. Sidley Austin represented Brigade Capital Management, Anchorage Capital Advisors and Beach Point Capital Management as an ad hoc group of holders. The Sidley team included partners Daniel Altman, Anthony Grossi, Neil Horner, Johnny Skumpija and Mark Werner.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2024, 9:43 AM