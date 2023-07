Corporate Deal

ProcessUnity has acquired CyberGRX, a cybersecurity intelligence platform, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. Concord, Massachusetts-based ProcessUnity received counsel from Latham & Watkins. CyberGRX, based in Denver, was advised by a Cooley team.

July 13, 2023, 9:40 AM

