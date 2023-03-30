Corporate Deal

Ares Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, filed with the SEC on March 29 to raise approximately $400 million in an initial public offering. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Philippa Bond, Tamar Donikyan, H. Felix, Christian Nagler and Monica Shilling. The underwriters, led by CastleOak Securities LP, Citigroup and UBS Securities, are represented by Ropes & Gray partner Paul Tropp.

Investment Firms

March 30, 2023, 6:30 AM

nature of claim: /