Corporate Deal

Hughes Hubbard & Reed and A&L Goodbody counseled Griffin Global Asset Management DAC and Griffin Global Asset Management and the borrowers, Palisade Aviation Holdings Warehouse Ltd. and Palisade Aviation Holdings Warehouse, on an amendment, extension and upsizing transaction for its $1.5 billion senior secured warehouse facility. The Hughes Hubbard team was led by partner Terry Sanders. Maples and Calder served as legal counsel to the borrowers. Milbank acted as legal counsel to the lenders.

Investment Firms

August 16, 2022, 10:07 AM