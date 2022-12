Corporate Deal

GHO Capital Partners, an investor in global health care, has agreed to invest in lab informatics platform Sapio Sciences. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based GHO Capital was advised by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Gregory Bauer, Timothy Castelli, Violetta Kokolus, Edward McNicholas and Elaine Murphy. Sapio Sciences, which is based in Baltimore, was represented by Day Pitney.

Technology

December 05, 2022, 2:05 PM