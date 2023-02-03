Health care platform Solaris Health Holdings announced that two urology practices, UroPartners and Lowcountry Urology Clinics, have joined its network as affiliates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Solaris Health was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and Weil, Gotshal & Manges on the UroPartners deal, while Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis advised on the Lowcountry deal. UroPartners, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Patzik Frank Samotny team. Lowcountry was counseled by Husch Blackwell.
Health Care
February 03, 2023, 9:20 AM