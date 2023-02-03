Corporate Deal

Health care platform Solaris Health Holdings announced that two urology practices, UroPartners and Lowcountry Urology Clinics, have joined its network as affiliates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Solaris Health was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and Weil, Gotshal & Manges on the UroPartners deal, while Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis advised on the Lowcountry deal. UroPartners, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Patzik Frank Samotny team. Lowcountry was counseled by Husch Blackwell.

Health Care

February 03, 2023, 9:20 AM