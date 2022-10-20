Corporate Deal

Valeas Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a minority stake in wealth management firm Sequoia Financial Group and will commit more than $200 million in strategic growth investment capital. The transaction, announced Oct. 19, is expected to close on Oct. 31, 2022. San Francisco-based Valeas Capital is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Adam Phillips, Jonathan Manor and Kady Reese. Sequoia Financial, which is based in Akron, Ohio, is represented by Alston & Bird and a Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff team.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2022, 11:11 AM