Corporate Deal

SureWerx, a portfolio company of The Riverside Co., announced that it has acquired NEOS Overshoe, an outdoor waterproof overshoe designer and manufacturer, from Rocky Brands Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for NEOS Overshoe, which is based in Westport, Canada, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2022, 9:28 AM