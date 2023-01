Corporate Deal

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., a cellulose-based chemical products company, was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; McCarthy Tetrault; and Potter, Anderson & Corroon in a debt offering valued at $325 million. Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Norton Rose Fulbright advised underwriter Bank of America.

January 18, 2023, 7:15 AM