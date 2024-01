Corporate Deal

Arlington Capital Partners announced that it has aacquired Walbar Engine Components, Numet Machining Techniques and AeroCision in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Arlington Capital was advised by a Gibson Dunn team including partners Matt Donnelly, Andrew Herman and Matthew Williams. Counsel information for Walbar Engine, which is based in Chandler, Arizona, was not immediately available.

January 05, 2024, 11:14 AM

