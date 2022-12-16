Corporate Deal

Summit Financial Group Inc. has agreed to acquire PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank Inc., for an aggregate value of approximately $54 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 12, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Moorefield, West Virginia-based Summit Financial is represented by Bowles Rice. PSB Holding, based in Maryland, is advised by a Holland & Knight team including partners Kevin Houlihan, William Levay and Kerry Halpern.

