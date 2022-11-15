Corporate Deal

EnOcean GmbH, an energy harvesting wireless technology company, is going public via SPAC merger with Parabellum Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, EnOcean Holdings NV will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $146.5 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. EnOcean, which is based in Oberhaching, Germany, is represented by Dentons. Parabellum, based in Santa Cruz, California, is advised by DLA Piper and Ashurst. The DLA Piper team is led by partner Jeffrey Selman. Kirkland & Ellis is counseling B. Riley Securities, acting as placement agent to Parabellum.

Energy

November 15, 2022, 9:14 AM