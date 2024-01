Corporate Deal

Cushman & Wakefield and Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., announced the formation of a joint venture on Thursday. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield received counsel from Jones Day partner Christopher Slack. Counsel information for Nuvama Wealth, which is based in Mumbai, India, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

January 16, 2024, 10:22 AM

nature of claim: /