Corporate Deal

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $204 million. NBT, which is based in Norwich, New York, was represented by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Les Reese and Richard Schaberg. Lakeville, Connecticut-based Salisbury was advised by Updike, Kelly & Spellacy.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 4:14 PM