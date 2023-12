Corporate Deal

Haynes and Boone has guided Ryan LLC in connection with its acquisition of property tax consulting firm Morrison & Head. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Ryan was advised by a Haynes and Boone team led by partner Larry Shosid. Counsel information for Morrison & Head, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

