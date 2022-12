Corporate Deal

Cinven and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board have agreed to acquire web hosting platform dogado Group from funds advised by Triton. Financial terms were not disclosed. Triton is represented by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Winfried Carli, Sarah Jordan, Dr. Markus Kapplinger, Gregor Klenk, Hugh O'Sullivan, Oded Schein and William Stern. Counsel information for Cinven and Ontario Teachers’ was not immediately available.

December 08, 2022, 10:54 AM