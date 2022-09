Corporate Deal

Acuity Knowledge Partners announced that it has acquired analytics-based financial consultancy firm Cians Analytics. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Acuity Knowledge was advised by AZB & Partners; Latham & Watkins; and Baker & Hostetler. Cians Analytics, based in New York, was represented by Mayer Brown and Phoenix Legal.

September 13, 2022, 10:22 AM