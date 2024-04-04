Corporate Deal

Fuxing China Group Ltd., a producer of zipper chains and zipper sliders that are widely used in apparel, registered with the SEC on April 2 to raise approximately $9 million in an initial public offering. The Jinjiang, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Dentons; Conyers Dill & Pearman; Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li; and the Fujian Yimao Law Firm. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities, are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partner Benjamin Tan.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2024, 11:38 AM

nature of claim: /