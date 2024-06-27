Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, announced that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Acqua & Sapone to funds managed by TDR Capital LLP, a leading European private equity firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based TDR was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners William Aitken-Davies, Neel Sachdev and Timothy Lowe. Counsel information for H.I.G. and Acqua & Sapone was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2024, 10:29 AM